Silverthorne outlets calling for aspiring models ages 5-23

Hundreds of hopeful Colorado models will own the catwalk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 28 during the 2018 Rock the Runway Model Search, sponsored by the same company that manages the Outlets at Silverthorne.

The competition is open to any aspiring models ages 5-23, and winners will get the chance to appear in future advertisements, TV segments and fashion shows for Outlets at Silverthorne, Outlets at Castle Rock and Outlets at Loveland.

"We are anticipating another astounding turnout of contestants at this year's Rock the Runway Model Search," said Peggy Ziglin, a Colorado fashion expert, in a prepared statement. "Over the years I've seen this modeling program inspire self-confidence in these young people."

The competition will be held at Outlets at Castle Rock, and the aspiring models will be divided into three age categories.

Roughly 20 winners will be chosen to appear in upcoming advertising campaigns.

Online registration for the model search is available at EventBrite.com by searching "Rock the Runway Model Search Castle Rock." On-site registration will be available for those who do not preregister online, but participants who preregistered online are still required to check in on the day of the event. On-site registration and check in begins at 10 a.m. July 28.

For more, follow the Outlets at Silverthorne on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and search "OutletsAtSilver."