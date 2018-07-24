Silverthorne’s Studio B Dance Center, Summit County Yoga Project about to open in new Frisco location

The Studio B Dance Center in Silverthorne is in the process of moving to Frisco, along with the Summit County Yoga Project, which has been operating out of the dance studio.

The new yoga and dance studio will basically be a single entity with two businesses inside, according to its creators, and both are moving into the new location at 101 Third Ave., Frisco, just off of Main Street.

The owners are remodeling the inside of the new dual-purpose studio and expect to start classes on Monday.

Lauren Hitchel, a lifelong dancer, and Leslie Lutsch, a certified yogi who has trained internationally, including in India, have teamed up to create the full dance center and yoga studio, offering their clients "the best of both worlds."

Studio B had been at 755 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, offering ballet, salsa, yoga, hip-hop classes and more.

The studio also has daily yoga classes for $15 for drop-ins. There are deals for a month of unlimited classes, a punch card pass or multi-class discounts. Buddy passes for both studios are also now available.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, go to StudioBSummit.com and SummitCountyYogaProject.com.