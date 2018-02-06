Silverthorne’s Summit Sky Ranch welcomes building veteran to team
February 6, 2018
Summit Sky Ranch has hired Ken Clark as its new president of vertical construction, bringing an industry veteran with more than 23 years of leadership experience to the Summit Sky Ranch team. Summit Sky Ranch is a large residential development in Silverthorne featuring 240 homes on 416 acres. So far, 36 owners have moved in to new homes, according to the developer, and an additional 65 homes are in development.
"Ken has a tall order, but I couldn't have found a better builder to lead Summit Sky Ranch onto a path of success," said Matt Mueller, director of development, in a prepared statement.
"Ken's dedication to leadership, quality and teamwork exceeds the status quo found in the construction industry, and he truly complements the vision and goals of Summit Sky Ranch."
Clark previously owned Red Door Inspections and held roles as division assistant vice president for Toll Brothers and vice president of residential construction for Richmond American Homes. His first experience in the construction industry was at age 16 when he worked as a concrete flat worker and framer.
“At Summit Sky Ranch there is a genuine commitment to our customers, ensuring they have pride in the experience and product.”Ken ClarkPresident of Summit Sky Ranch
Recommended Stories For You
"Large homebuilders talk a lot about customer service, but at Summit Sky Ranch there is a genuine commitment to our customers, ensuring they have pride in the experience and product," Clark said. "I'm thrilled to join a team with this mentality and take great pride in the quality of materials and craftsmanship we deliver as well."
For more, call 970-286-0202 or go to SummitSkyRanch.com.
Trending In: Business
- Merger creates new Silverthorne-based waste-and-recycling service
- Mountain Law: Whare are a seller’s rights against a buyer of real property after closing occurs?
- Silverthorne’s Summit Sky Ranch welcomes building veteran to team
- The nicest ski lodge in Colorado? Breckenridge Grand Vacations unveils $90 million project
- Kieber: Who should be on the mortgage? (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Teenager runs for Montezuma mayor
- Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass facing near-peer competition from new Ikon Pass
- Winter storm to continue in Summit County, from 6-12 inches expected by Tuesday morning
- High Country Crime: Aspen Camp for the Deaf ransacked by renters during X Games
- Airbnb in Colorado: Breckenridge ranks No. 2 behind Denver