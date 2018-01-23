Summit Association of Realtors named Eric Degerberg as Realtor of the Year

The Summit Association of Realtors has announced the recipients of its 2017 awards, including Realtor of the Year.

The announcements came during the nonprofit group's annual installation earlier this month, and Eric Degerberg of RE/MAX Properties of the Summit was selected to receive the Realtor of the Year award.

Also, Roger Hollenbeck was honored as SAR's Affiliate of the Year. He works for Blue River Home Inspections, and Turk Montepare of Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties was presented with the Distinguished Achievement Award.