Summit Chamber announces awards
March 1, 2018
The Summit Chamber of Commerce presented 10 awards Wednesday night at the Silverthorne Pavilion, honoring local businesses for efforts to promote employee wellness, the environment, customer service and more, in addition to the businesses of the year in the small, medium and large categories.
Winners received a free membership to the chamber, and the first-place honorees were recognized on stage. Altogether, more than 100 businesses were nominated.
A team of nine people handled the judging, individually ranking the nominees using a matrix specifically designed for these awards. In some cases, it was a very close vote with some businesses being separated by hundredths of a point.
The first-place winners at the Kaiser Permanente Business Excellence Awards were as follows:
Ben Fogle Award — Doug Berg
Wellness Champion — St. Anthony Summit Medical Center
Best place to work — Pinnacle companies
Environmental Champion — Mountain Life Companies
Customer Service Champion — Sanders True Value
Marketing Champion — Town of Silverthorne
Start-Up of the Year — Silverthorne Veterinary Hospital
Business of the Year (small) — Red Buffalo Café
Business of the Year (medium) — iFurnish and iMattress
Business of the Year (large) — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
