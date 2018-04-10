Summit County man joins ranks of UPS’s most elite drivers

Dan Kleckner of Frisco is among 33 elite UPS drivers from Colorado and 1,582 worldwide who were recently inducted into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for workers with 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

According to UPS, Colorado has 167 drivers in the Circle of Honor with a combined 3,616 years of accident-free driving among them. Altogether, the company has 1,850 full-time drivers in Colorado, and the state's most senior safe driver has been accident free for 38 years.

"My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they've saved," said Kenneth Cherry, president of UPS Desert Mountain District, in a prepared statement. "Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety."

Kleckner works out of UPS's office in Dillon.