Summit Embroidery brings new stitch to Summit County

A new family-owned business is trying to weave its way into Summit County's fabric by offering custom embroidery for work or play.

Summit Embroidery is a family-owned embroidery shop at 124 Main Street, Suite 109, in Dillon, that opened its doors about a month ago.

Dillon resident Sara Engelman opened the new startup business with her family, including Bill, Sandy, and Max Engelman, and they are not new to the High Country, nor is this their first foray into the embroidery business.

"With years of embroidery experience and all new embroidery machines, we will provide for you the highest quality work, with unique capabilities not previously available in the area," states a promise on the business's website, adding that Summit Embroidery can sew on bags, belts, backpacks and beanies, in addition to shirts, sweaters, jackets, hoodies and much more.

They do pocket stitching to "puff" style caps, according to the owners, who aim to make their customers' ideas come to life, while boasting they're the only locally owned, embroidery-only storefront in the area.

The shop is newly remodeled with new equipment that's able to do more specialized embroidery and runs faster than most local shops, according to the business owners.

Additionally, anyone who welcomes Sara Engelman as the new owner will receive a "Friends and Family" discount on their first order.

For more, go to SummitEmbroideryCo.com, search "Summit Embroidery" on Facebook or call the store at 970-368-6165.