Susan Gilmore named assistant editor of the Summit Daily News

The Summit Daily News is proud to announce Susan Gilmore as its new assistant managing editor.

Gilmore started with newspaper as an editorial assistant in 2013. It wasn't long, however, before she was promoted to copy editor, a position Gilmore held from 2014 until she briefly left the newspaper in November 2017 to focus on archives consulting while taking a position with the town of Frisco.

Gilmore returned to the Summit Daily at the end of March, when the opportunity to step into a management position came open. As assistant editor, Gilmore will oversee two copy editors and the Summit Daily's line-up of magazines and special sections.

"Sometimes it takes stepping away from something to realize just how much you love it," she said of her decision. "Once I was away for a couple months, I realized I was really passionate about (the newspaper), and when the opportunity arose, I needed to take it."

Summit Daily editor Ben Trollinger said he is thrilled to have Susan back on the team.

"Susan embodies what good community journalism is all about: She's endlessly curious, she works harder than anybody and she loves her community," he said.

Highlights of Gilmore's young career include serving as the lead designer for the Top of the Rockies award-winning "Housing Divided" project, a 13-part series focusing on the local housing crisis published in the Summit Daily over the course of three months in late 2016.

"That was definitely a team effort," she said of the project.

Gilmore earned her master's degree of science in information from the University of Michigan in 2012 and a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Wyoming in 2010.

She's also worked as the editor for the Summit County Journal, curating and proofreading all the content that appeared within that publication, and as a senior archivist for the Summit Historical Society in Dillon, crafting collections policies for an archive more than 50 years in the making.

Gilmore enjoys Colorado Rockies baseball, hiking, fishing, golfing and relaxing with a good book. Additionally, her best friend, a 7-year-old Swiss mountain dog named Charile, has become a fan favorite at the newspaper's offices in Frisco.

Gilmore is a Colorado native who graduated high school in Lakewood.