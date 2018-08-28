The Pinnacle Companies has two businesses make list of 5,000 fastest-growing companies in US

Two local businesses operating under The Pinnacle Companies' umbrella have been included on Inc. Magazine's annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

With Pinnacle Lodging (ranked No. 3,488) and Pinnacle Mountain Homes (No. 3,792) both landing on the Inc. 5,000 List, Chris Renner stands as one of only a few company owners who has ever seen more than one of his businesses earn the designation at the same time.

"For me, it speaks volumes to Chris's leadership gifts that we are growing at this, rate, year after year, in multiple industries while maintaining a strong company culture that feels like a family," said Andrea Kavouklis, The Pinnacle Companies' director of marketing.

This is now Pinnacle Mountain Homes fifth time on the list, and Pinnacle Lodging has made the cut for a third time.

The recognition of having two of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation comes on the heels of The Pinnacle Companies being honored as the Best Place to Work by Summit Chamber of Commerce last February.

The Pinnacle Companies is the parent company of Pinnacle Mountain Homes, Pinnacle Lodging, Pinnacle Design Studio, VisitBreck and Mountain Vacations.

They have more than 65 employees and continue to expand the products and number of staff associated with The Pinnacle Companies.

Additionally, the company recently launched Pinnacle Gives to support the local community and is building a new office in Frisco's Basecamp complex that's scheduled to open this fall.