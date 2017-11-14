The Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club announces ski raffle winners
November 14, 2017
The Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club has announced the winners of this year's ski-pass raffle with Jenny Kuck in first, Peg Bunomo in second, Tom Fricke in third and Jonathan Stombal in fourth place.
The Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club supports a wide variety of extracurricular activities in the Summit School District, including youth volleyball, basketball, chess tournaments, oratorical and essay contests, and numerous student-recognition programs, according to a news release. Proceeds from the raffle will help provide scholarships to graduating seniors at Summit High School.
The club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Summit Community and Senior Center. Membership is open to Summit County residents. For more, call or email Susan Fairweather at 970-210-5516 or susan@summithomes.info.
