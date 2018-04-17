The Wright announces first round of presenters

The lineup of presenters for The Wright's new three-day confab in early May in Golden is shaping up to be "really damn good," according to a news release announcing the lineup.

Building off the energy, inspiration and entrepreneurial spirit of the highly anticipated Award Night, The Wright will roll out a three-day industry summit featuring outdoor-inspired founders, rule-breakers and problem solvers May 1-3.

It all kicks off with a keynote session, "The Maturing of an Industry," featuring a fireside chat with Jason Blevins and friends. In addition to Blevins, an iconic reporter of the outdoor industry, The Wright will welcome Gov. John Hickenlooper, along with 40 other speakers sharing their perspectives on emergent leaders, resilient founders, outdoor capital, the transitioning economies of rural communities, outdoor rec and technology, and more.

The 15 talks, workshops and panels, will be led by business leaders from The Aspen Institute, Smartwool, Starbucks and evo. All are free and open to the public.

A full schedule for the three-day conference is available online at TheWright.co. Anyone interested in the conference should keep an eye on the website, as speakers and facilitators, along with session details, are being updated regularly.

The sessions will lead up to the pinnacle event, The Wright Award Night, set for 5:30 p.m. May 3. Tickets are $50 and the event will feature the debut screenings of 90-second films submitted by 12 contender companies vying for the 2018 Wright Award.

The 2018 contenders are Alpacka Rafts, Cotopaxi, Green Guru Gear, The Hot Tomato, Mountain States Snowcats, Powderhorn Resort, Sarabella Fishing, Western Rise, Weston Snowboards, Wood's High Mountain Distillery, Yeti Cycles and the Breckenridge-based ski-maker Rocky Mountain Underground.