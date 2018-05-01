The Wright stuff comes to Golden, features Summit business
May 1, 2018
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will participate in a "campfire" conversation with William Matthews, artist of the American west and storyteller, today in Golden as they try to put a finger on a handful of defining Western values that provide a unique foundation for the Rocky Mountain mindset.
The presentation is set for 11:30 a.m. today at the Foss Auditorium, 710 10th St., as The Wright continues through Thursday.
The Wright is one of the premiere conferences for outdoor industries in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing together three days of discussions, workshops, keynote speakers and events culminating with an Award Night program on Thursday.
All of the discussions, workshops and events are free, with the lone exception of the Award Night program, for which tickets are $50 each.
In addition the governor, cyclist Floyd Landis will lead a discussion moderated by outdoor business journalist Jason Blevins, another featured speaker at the conference, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, also at the Foss Auditorium.
Landis was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France title and banned from the sport for two years following a failed drug test before launching a CBD business, Floyd's of Leadville, to treat athletes with opioid-free creams, tinctures and softgels to quell sport induced inflammation and pain.
Recommended Stories For You
The Wright Award Night, set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, will feature the debut screenings of 90-second films submitted by 12 contender companies vying for the 2018 Wright Award, including Rocky Mountain Underground from Summit County.
For more, go to TheWright.co/.
Trending In: Business
- Breckenridge law firm announces new owner, other changes
- New Frisco art studio for childrend and adults to celebrate its grand opening Saturday
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations named best large company in Denver Post’s 2018 Top Workplaces list
- Couple takes reins of Meta Yoga Studios in Breckenridge after buying business from longtime owners
- The Wright stuff comes to Golden, features Summit business
Trending Sitewide
- Millions are at stake in short-term rental debate, company says
- Olympic connection: Behind the scenes of Silverthorne’s Olympic celebration, Team USA’s trip to White House
- Does Breckenridge need a sister? Mayor Eric Mamula says yes
- Mountain Town News: Plenty of jane dumped at the airport security gates (column)
- Frisco featured in Vice Media’s marijuana-focused video web series