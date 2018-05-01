The Wright stuff comes to Golden, features Summit business

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will participate in a "campfire" conversation with William Matthews, artist of the American west and storyteller, today in Golden as they try to put a finger on a handful of defining Western values that provide a unique foundation for the Rocky Mountain mindset.

The presentation is set for 11:30 a.m. today at the Foss Auditorium, 710 10th St., as The Wright continues through Thursday.

The Wright is one of the premiere conferences for outdoor industries in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing together three days of discussions, workshops, keynote speakers and events culminating with an Award Night program on Thursday.

All of the discussions, workshops and events are free, with the lone exception of the Award Night program, for which tickets are $50 each.

In addition the governor, cyclist Floyd Landis will lead a discussion moderated by outdoor business journalist Jason Blevins, another featured speaker at the conference, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, also at the Foss Auditorium.

Landis was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France title and banned from the sport for two years following a failed drug test before launching a CBD business, Floyd's of Leadville, to treat athletes with opioid-free creams, tinctures and softgels to quell sport induced inflammation and pain.

The Wright Award Night, set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, will feature the debut screenings of 90-second films submitted by 12 contender companies vying for the 2018 Wright Award, including Rocky Mountain Underground from Summit County.

For more, go to TheWright.co/.