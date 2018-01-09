Try ‘popcorn-style yoga’ for free this weekend in Breckenridge

The owner and founder of Bhava Yoga in Breckenridge will celebrate her grand opening this weekend with some free classes, a few special events and one live performance by a man who's earned the nickname "the yoga musician."

Jenni Frank is new to entrepreneurship, but she has been practicing yoga for about 10 years now and teaching for about four.

"It's very exciting for me," she said of opening her first brick-and-mortar business. "I feel like I have such a tremendous support system behind it. There are so many great people who are contributing."

Frank graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in communication before working in the information technology field in Denver for a few years. However, she came to a point in her life where a new path emerged.

"Honestly, yoga really found me," she said. "It was like it was destined to be … (it) fell into my lap, and it was like a sign from the universe that I couldn't say no to if I wanted to. I just have to trust that it's the right thing. It's kind of scary, but it's where I'm supposed to be."

Getting her new business ready for this weekend's grand opening has been a wild ride, Frank said, but she thinks everything is coming together nicely — and just in time.

Recommended Stories For You

On Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. at the studio. After that, there'll be an hour-long free class led by all of the studio's 10 yoga instructors. The class starts at 6 p.m.

"It will be kind of popcorn-style," Frank said. "It will just be totally on the fly. It's intended to be fun, and we're calling it, 'The Taste of Bhava,' so people can get a little taste of our teachers and what they have to offer."

A meet and greet with those instructors is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday after the super-inclusive class.

On Sunday, Bhava Yoga will start off its morning with another free class, this one led by Frank, at 9 a.m.

At 10:15 a.m., an Eat, Sip and Shop event will bring people together for a "community brunch" with products from LoLo Juice and Ambika Herbals, light snacks and sales in the studio's boutique shop.

Then in what Frank's calling "the big shebang" of her weekend lineup, Los Angeles-based musician Kevin Paris will perform at the new studio from 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday.

Paris is known as "the yoga musician" for his fusion of folk, reggae, acoustic and electronic and, since completing his yoga-teacher training, playing in front of more than 1,000 yoga classes.

"He is incredible," Frank said. "He's just like this really infectious guy that brings good vibes. You cannot be having a bad day around him."

Bhava Yoga offers a full-schedule with 30 classes a week, and Frank aims to provide an experience for guests, in addition to a good value for locals through memberships that provide classes at discounted rates.

"We're really excited to bring something unique and inspiring to the community," Frank said. "That's what it really comes down to."

For more about the studio, its instructors or this weekend's events, go to http://www.BhavaYogaCo.com, find the business of Facebook, email info@bhavayogaco.com or call 970-409-3375.