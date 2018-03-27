Vail Resorts encourages employees to focus on Epic Wellness

Vail Resorts has introduced a new employee-wellness program, Epic Wellness, with numerous resources to help its workers focus on their minds, bodies and even wallets, according to the company.

The program was created with "significant and broad company-wide input," and it includes benefits such as access to free counseling, among other programs, centered on improving one's mental, physical and financial wellbeing, according to Vail Resorts.

"People want to learn behaviors that will help them manage health, finances, stress, depression or substance use," said David Ganick, vice president of Total Rewards and Human Resources programs, in a prepared statement.

According to Vail Resorts wellness manager Dr. Corey Levy, one of the most important tools for workers' "minds" that the company deploys is the Employee Assistance Program, which is available to Vail Resorts' workers, their dependents and anyone who lives in the same household as an employee.

The program is a confidential counseling program with up to six visits per issue, per year, at no cost.

Another program included in Epic Wellness is Caring for a Coworker, in which Vail Resorts offers resources for employees who know a co-worker is experiencing mental or emotional challenges.

Furthermore, the EpicPromise Foundation supports Vail Resorts employees and their dependents in times of need with emergency relief grants to help cover unpredictable setbacks, such as an unplanned medical issue or a home disaster.

During fiscal year 2017 in Summit County, 52 emergency relief grants totaling more than $145,000 were delivered, according to the company.