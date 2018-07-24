Vail Resorts rebranding Colorado Mountain Express, Colorado Ski & Sports/Golf to be ‘Epic’

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday it will realign two assets, Colorado Mountain Express and Colorado Ski & Sports/Golf, with the company's Epic branding, renaming the two properties Epic Mountain Express and Epic Mountain Gear, respectively.

"The rebrand of Colorado Mountain Express and Colorado Ski & Sports/Golf to Epic Mountain Express and Epic Mountain Gear is a physical representation of the brand promise we make to our guests at every touch point throughout their experience with us," James O'Donnell, executive vice president of hospitality, retail and real estate for Vail Resorts, said in a prepared statement.

As part of the transition over the coming months, the majority of the Colorado Mountain Express fleet will be branded with a new Epic Mountain Express logo and design, including at the company's front desk at Denver International Airport. The transition is expected to be complete by late-fall.

According to Vail Resorts, the Epic Mountain Gear brand was first introduced in Frisco in 2014 through its flagship store.

It later expanded into the Front Range in Boulder and now the remaining five Colorado Ski & Sports/Golf locations will be brought under the Epic Mountain Gear umbrella in August.