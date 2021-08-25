Voting set to close for annual Best of Summit contest
Thursday, Aug. 26, is the last day to vote in the annual Best of Summit contest.
This year’s contest features more than 100 questions across six categories, including Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Services, Shopping and Sports & Recreation. The businesses and organizations with the most nominations were selected for the final ballot.
Vote at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit. Winners will be announced in October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.
