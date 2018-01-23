Wilderness Sports in Dillon becomes an employee-owned business

Wilderness Sports, an outdoor gear and apparel retailer that's existed in Summit County since 1976, has shifted its ownership to become an employee-owned business, according to a news release from the company.

"We are excited to be able to continue to build a community focused on backcountry skiing, biking and the outdoor lifestyle we thoroughly enjoy in Summit County," said JT Green, the newly appointed managing partner, in the release.

"We are devoted to our customers and to enhancing their exposure to and education of the outdoors," he continued. "The opportunity to be a locally, employee-owned business is a dream come true, and we are so thrilled to support our community through the employment of long-time residents, the engagement of our customers and educational opportunities."

The shift is being described as "a defining moment" for Wilderness Sports, as it's expected to add value for both the business's loyal customer base and new customers.

The move went into effect Jan. 1.

In addition to the ownership update, Wilderness Sports will continue to be a Summit County hub for buying and selling used and closeout equipment and apparel through their consignment program.

For more, go to WildernessSports.com or stop by 701 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon.