Windy City Pizza in Breckenridge undergoes remodel with new ownership

A pizzeria that's been around in Breckenridge since the 1990s, Windy City Pizza, is under new ownership and undergoing a massive remodel.

The new owner, Michael Whitaker, told the Breckenridge Marijuana and Liquor Licensing Authority on Nov. 21 that he's changing the name slightly, to Windy City Pizza and Pub, just so people know it's under new ownership while still keeping the long-established name recognition that comes with the business.

Responding to the liquor and marijuana panel's questions as he sought the proper licensing to sell alcohol at the pizza-serving pub, Whitaker said he plans to change up the menu by getting rid of the buffet. They will still be a pizzeria, he added, with sandwiches and some new "homemade Italian dishes as well."

Once open, Whitaker said, the pizzeria will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Windy City Pizza and Pub is at 400 North Park Ave. in Breckenridge.