Buying or selling a home in Summit County? You need a local mountain Realtor

A local mountain Realtor can help you find your dream home while guiding you through one of the most complex and important financial transactions of your life.

What can a REALTOR® do for you? Realtors vow to treat their clients ethically.

Realtors help protect buyers and sellers throughout the transaction.

Realtors negotiate the best price by using current and leading market data.

Realtors know your neighborhood and community.

Realtors are your advocates during one of the most significant financial transactions you’ll make in your lifetime.

Realtors offer a human connection to a complex process.

Realtors are supported by the nation’s largest professional trade organization — the National Association of Realtors — protecting your property and community long after contracts are signed.

When you need someone to help you buy or sell a home, there’s no shortage of real estate professionals willing to take on the job — but how do you know that the person you’re hiring is savvy, professional, experienced and ethical?

For starters, look for the “REALTOR ®” on business cards or in marketing materials to be sure you’re getting the best guidance and advice from an industry professional that is up to date on important ethical, legal and industry standards.

In Summit County, professional Realtors are true mountain guides that assist buyers and sellers with all kinds of complexities that can come up during a transaction.

“Membership in our local Summit Association of Realtors provides us with up to date law and regulation changes,” said Dana Cottrell, a Realtor with Summit Resort Group and SAR’s president-elect.



Local Mountain Real Estate Guide

The Summit Association of Realtors members deliver:

1. Timely, relevant listing information.

2. Expert market knowledge.

3. Full access to properties for sale.

4. Professional, ethical standards.

5. Access to national, state and local education to keep Realtors current in their knowledge, including 24 Summit-area specific classes.

6. Excellent technology that helps Realtors search listings, access properties and evaluate data.

The REALTOR® difference

Beware of online resources or companies that say you don’t need a Realtor, said Tom Coolidge, president of the Summit Association of Realtors.

“Real estate is often the largest investment you’ll make in your lifetime — you need professional guidance,” he said.

A local mountain real estate agent is going to provide you the best, most comprehensive, competent, local expertise to guide you through your real estate journey.

The Summit Association of Realtors’ members are engaged in the community, both personally and professionally. They are parents, neighbors, volunteers, youth sports coaches and friends. They can also help clients find local tradesmen such as plumbers, carpet cleaners and electricians.



You wouldn’t head into the backcountry unprepared or without a partner, so why would you consider buying or selling real estate in Summit County without an expert local mountain guide?



An expert guide

Buying a home usually requires dozens of forms, reports, disclosures, and other technical documents. A knowledgeable expert will help you prepare the best deal, and avoid delays or costly mistakes.

“We are the rock during the hard emotional times. We act as your buffer to help you stay focused on the issues that are most important to you,” Cottrell said.

A local mountain agent will know how to guide their clients to the right lender, and perhaps most importantly, these realtors are going to spend an average of 50 to 100 hours managing each and every deal.

“Your realtor will guide you through the process over the complete timeline,” Coolidge said. “Buyers and sellers have to be protected with integrity, local knowledge and professionalism through the entirety of the transaction.”

