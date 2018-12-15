C.F. Frey visits Breckenridge

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago — Dec. 14, 1918

C.F. Frey of Dillon was a visitor in Breckenridge Tuesday. Mr. Frey reports he has tied up his hauling outfit and expects to leave soon for Denver near where he has a ranch.

Influenza Ban Partly Raised

At the regular meeting of the mayor and town council held last Saturday evening, the ban that was placed on public gatherings in Breckenridge was partially lifted by allowing the lodges, churches and the picture show to open again, effective on Dec. 11. The ban was still left on dances because of the fear that those who attended would become overheated and subject to colds.

Latest News Epitomized

The surrender of the 2,000 German airplanes required under the terms of the armistice convention has been proceeding during the past week and it is understood the full complement of enemy machines will shortly be in the allies' hands.

Recommended Stories For You

Sport

The 1919 tournament of the American Bowling Congress will be held in Toledo next March.

Pithy News Notes From All Parts of Colorado

Kremmling is experiencing an outbreak of Spanish influenza and officials of the Grand County Council of Defense telephoned the State Board of Health for assistance.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit founded to promote and protect Breckenridge's unique heritage. They offer year-round tours and hikes. Go to BreckHeritage.com or call 970-453-9767.