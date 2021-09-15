Caffeine Crawl makes a pit stop in Summit County
The 11th annual Caffeine Crawl begins Saturday, Sept. 18, with its route coming through Summit County for the first time. The first event in Denver was done to bring awareness to the local coffee, tea and chocolate industry with a focus on craft.
The event starts in Silverthorne, heads south to Breckenridge and features four local roasters and shops: Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea, Mountain Dweller Coffee Roasters, Breck Coffee Roasters and Semplice Cafe. Each stop will feature a sample drink along with a short educational talk or presentation from a tour guide. It starts at 10 a.m., ends at 12:45 p.m., and attendees drive themselves.
The cost of the Caffeine Crawl is $21. Visit CaffeineCrawl.com to purchase.
