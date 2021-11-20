CAIC Benefit Bash returns for 14th year
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center Benefit Bash is returning for its 14th year to support avalanche education in Colorado.
The event has raised over $1 million since 2008, and organizers have high fundraising hopes for this year’s party Dec. 4, which will feature live music from bluegrass group Rapidgrass. The event is from 6-10 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge.
Tickets cost $55 and include entry to event, two drink tickets, snacks, one door prize and access to auctions and giveaways. Tickets are on sale at bit.ly/CAICbash.
No dinner will be served at the event, but drinks will be provided by Breckenridge Brewery and Broken Compass Brewing.
Proof of vaccination will be required.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.