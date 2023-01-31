California man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on snowy I-70 near Silverthorne

A California man died Monday, Jan. 30, of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The 37-year-old man from Los Angeles lost control of his 1998 Plymouth Voyager while driving west on I-70 near mile marker 207.5 around 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Troy Kessler said the day after the crash.

The man had been traveling in the right lane along a straight, downhill section of roadway in icy, snowpacked conditions, Kessler said. The vehicle slipped off to the left and struck a guardrail, then came back to the right and rolled one full time, before landing on its wheels, he said.

The driver, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and came to rest about 10 feet from his vehicle, according to Kessler. Those on scene performed CPR but the man was unable to be revived and was declared dead, he said.

As a result of the crash, the westbound lane of travel, including at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, closed around 4:45 p.m. and did not reopen until 8:30 p.m.

Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol or excessive speeds factored into the crash. Colorado State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and looking into whether inattention to driving may have played a role, Kessler said.