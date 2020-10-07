California man wins Summit County Rotary Club’s 2020 car raffle

The winning ticket is drawn for the Summit County Rotary Club's 2020 car raffle on Sept. 26.

Photo from Summit County Rotary Club

Thanks to the generosity of his father, Jeff Marmins of Folsom, California, has won the Summit County Rotary Club’s annual car raffle and will be awarded $14,000 in cash.

In years past, Jeff Marmins’ dad Tom Marmins would purchase 30 tickets without putting in any information on them, considering the ticket purchase as a gift to the Rotary Club. At the encouragement of a fellow club member, he filled out the tickets this year but decided to put his son’s name on them.

On Sept. 26, Jeff Marmins’ name was pulled out as the winning ticket, which came as an unexpected surprise to him.

“I couldn’t have been more surprised to get Jim’s call or to learn that my dad had put my name in the drawing,” Jeff Marmins said in a news release. “It’s good timing. Between the pandemic and the fires around us in Northern California, I’d love to give the kids a change of scenery. I’m sure we’ll use some of our winnings for a few days away.”

The winner had the option to choose a 2020 Ford Escape SE 4WD on a three-year lease or $14,000. Jeff Marmins decided to take the cash.

According to the release, the club’s annual car raffle and ice melt contest are the two major fundraisers for the Summit County Rotary Club, which uses the proceeds to support several philanthropic efforts in the county. This year, the club sold 5,900 raffle tickets, which raised over $20,000 to support local causes.

More information about the Summit Rotary Club can be found by visiting SummitRotary.com.