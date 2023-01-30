Calling all stargazers: You can watch a rare comet streak across the sky at The Pad in Silverthorne this week

The Milky Way is pictured over a night sky near Breckenridge.

John Linke/Courtesy photo

Summit County doesn’t have nearly as many city lights as other metropolitan areas which makes it a great place to stargaze. This week, those interested in the night sky have the opportunity to see the brightening comet C 2022 E3 ZTF, which is also known as the Green Comet . According to multiple news platforms, this comet won’t visit the Earth and our inner solar system until another 50,000 years pass.

The Pad, located at 491 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne, is hosting a ticketed watch party beginning Thursday, Feb. 2, which will last through Saturday, Feb. 4.

According to its Instagram post, The Pad is hosting locals “Astro Mark” and “Jupiter Jill.” The two will bring “their imaging quality telescope engineered and outfitted to show the comet’s detail, features, and color,” said the post.

Tickets cost $33 and can be found at ThePadLife.com .