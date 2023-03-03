Calling all Summit County high school students: The top 3 winners win cash prizes in the Rotary Club of Summit County’s short story and poetry contest
If you’re a Summit County high school student with a knack for writing, then you may want to participate in Rotary Club of Summit County’s short story and poetry contest.
According to a news release, submissions are accepted through April 1, and the top three winners will receive a cash prize of either $100, $150 or $250.
Entries can be any type of poem — such as sonnet, haiku, or free verse — or a short story on a topic of your choosing. The news release says the judges are looking for creativity but that “proper poetic technique or spelling and grammar are also important.” Participants can submit multiple entries.
According to the organization’s website, award certificates will be handed out in addition to the cash prizes. Winners also read their poems and stories at a club meeting and are featured in the Summit Daily News.
To enter, email your work to marcy24148@gmail.com with “poetry contest” or “short story contest” in the subject line. Include your name, age, school and cell phone number. Eligible students can attend Summit High School, Snowy Peaks High School, The Peak School or be home-schooled.
