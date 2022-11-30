Calling all Summit County restaurants and caterers: Tell the Summit Daily News your plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to be included in our holiday dining guide

Arapahoe Cafe & Pub is known for its breakfast food around Summit County. In fact, in 2021, the restaurant served a holiday brunch special on Christmas Day.

The Summit Daily News is putting together a holiday dining guide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so we want to hear from local restaurants and caterers.

This dining guide will be a resources for locals and visitors alike as they plan ourt what and where to eat during the holidays. This guide will include which businesses are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which are serving a holiday meal — and note if that’s offered to-go, for dine-in service, or both — and how to place an order for catered meals.

The guide will be similar to a story published last year.

To submit your response, please fill our survey at bit.ly/holidaydiningguide22 by the end of the day Tuesday, Dec. 8. The story will be published in print and online on Monday, Dec. 14. Late responses will be added to the story as they are received. The story will be reprinted in the newspaper a handful of times leading up to the holiday.

For questions, please email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com.