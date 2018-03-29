Cambridge Analytica created psychological profiles for 136,000 Colorado voters. And the data still exists.

The British data firm that helped Republicans win key U.S. seats in the 2014 election created personality and psychological profiles for at least 136,000 Colorado voters — data derived in part from Facebook, according to a new report.

Cambridge Analytica said it deleted the personal information harvested from Facebook and any derivative data sets after reports exposed the firm's work to influence elections in the United States, including its work on behalf of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

But Channel 4 News in Great Britain reported Wednesday that it obtained a cache of the Colorado data from a Cambridge Analytica source, confirming it still exists and raising questions about who possesses the information.

Reporting from Colorado, the television station used the data to find a handful of Arvada residents who were profiled by Cambridge Analytica and affiliated SCL Elections on behalf of political organizations that worked to help Republicans win in 2014.

The Denver Post reported last week that two political nonprofits that don't disclose their donors paid $460,500 to Cambridge Analytica and SCL Elections for their work to help elect a Republican state Senate majority — the first in a decade. One of the state Senate seats Republicans targeted and won is in Arvada.

