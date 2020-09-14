Cameron Peak fire sees no new growth Sunday even as snow melts and temperatures rise

Heavy smoke from the Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County on Sept. 5, 2020.

Photo from Inciweb

The Cameron Peak fire did not grow Sunday even as higher temperatures began to melt the snow that’s kept the fire stable for several days.

Firefighters expect the fire will pick up in the coming days as temperatures continue to rise. Windy conditions later this week also could spread the blaze. On Monday, the fire remained at 102,596 acres, or about 160 square miles, and was 4% contained. The blaze is burning west of Fort Collins in the Roosevelt National Forest.

Firefighters Monday planned to work on building direct fire lines and clearing brush and debris along Buckhorn Road and near Comanche Lake, ahead of windier conditions expected to hit that area Tuesday. Helicopters on Sunday dropped water on host spots in the Green Ridge area.

The fire has destroyed at least 54 buildings, including 29 houses, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

