Campgrounds close following statewide stay-at-home order

Campgrounds across the state are shutting down following Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order issued Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to widespread closures to businesses and other facilities — most of which already were shut down in Summit County — the order also includes the closures of campgrounds.

On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that while state parks will remain open, all playgrounds, campgrounds, dispersed camping and other camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) inside the parks will be closed until further notice. Parks and wildlife visitor centers, service centers and offices are also continuing to restrict access to the public.

Parks and Wildlife will be notifying all campers currently on-site to vacate immediately, and staff will be contacting reservation holders to discuss the process for refunds or date changes.

All U.S. Forest Service campgrounds, restrooms, trailheads, cabins and other sites in the area are also closing to the public, according to Parks and Wildlife.

While state parks will remain open, Parks and Wildlife is urging visitors to practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet from other visitors. Anyone exhibiting signs of illness is asked to stay home.