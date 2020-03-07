Car crashes into Frisco Elementary School

FRISCO — At around midnight on Saturday morning a car crashed into the side of Frisco Elementary School, resulting in “significant damage to the school’s administrative offices” according to a press release from the town of Frisco. The car’s driver and two passengers are not reported to have suffered any serious injuries.

According to the press release the was vehicle traveling down Belford Street when it hit a snowbank outside of the school and was launched into the administrative offices at the elementary school. The car may have been traveling in excess of 50 mph.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident. At this time a mechanical malfunction in the car is suspected, the vehicle’s driver has given consent to have the vehicle’s computer pulled from the vehicle in order to analyze the data. The car was towed and impounded for further investigation.

Currently, there are no charges pending against the driver.