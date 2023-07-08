Car-free travel: From bus to bike, Breckenridge offers visitors and residents a slew of car-alternate modes of travel

Breckenridge’s public bus system, the Breck Free Ride, zips visitors and residents around town with stops typically every 15, 20 and 30 minutes.

Breckenridge may be a quintessential rural mountain community, but it has many of the transportation options of a bustling urban city.

Visitors and residents will find a slew of car-alternative methods, including bikes, buses and even a gondola — many of which are free or cheap — at their fingertips as they traverse and explore the historic town and striking landscape.

“For a rural mountain community, we offer similarly robust public transportation as people in larger cities might experience,” said Teddy Wilkinson, the town’s sustainability and alternative transportation administrator. “Once they’re here, they really don’t need a car. There’s lots of ways to get around.”

Getting to Breckenridge

Front Range residents may be inclined to take their car on Interstate 70 to make a multi-hour trip to Breckenridge, but rather than sitting in notoriously mind-numbing traffic, which can reach peak levels during summer months, visitors also have the option of taking buses equipped with phone chargers and spacious seating.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang service offers a route from Denver’s Union Station and Lakewood’s Federal Center Station to Frisco, where visitors can take a free Summit Stage bus for the remaining trip to Breckenridge.

The 51-seat bus offers riders amenities, including phone chargers, Wi-Fi and a restroom — allowing visitors to skip the road rage, relax and enjoy scenic views during their ride.

“We wanted to provide an alternative for people that wanted another way of getting to the mountains, the High Country, and did not want to drive and deal with the increasing traffic on I-70,” said CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson.

The price ranges between $12 and $24 for a roundtrip ticket, depending on the rider’s age, and the Bustang’s West Line zips passengers up the mountain roads to the Frisco Transit Center on a daily basis. From there, the Summit Stage’s Frisco-Breckenridge route brings riders to several stops in town.

For travelers flying into Denver International Airport, Breckenridge Ski Resort offers travel via the Epic Mountain Express, with adult tickets beginning at $79 each way.

Take the bus

Once in town, visitors can take advantage of Breckenridge’s robust bus system, Breck Free Ride.

The free service, with stops every 15, 20 and 30 minutes, can get travelers “just about anywhere in town,” Wilkinson said.

Along with seeing the highlights of the homestead-styled Main Street, there are also many hiking trails that are accessible from buses according to Wilkinson.

A mountain biker explores the Summer trails of Breckenridge Ski Resort. When coming to the resort and town, travelers can take advantage of a host of transit options from biking, busing, walking and even gondola rides to avoid car-dependency. Spence Linard/Courtesy photo

Ride a bike

Breckenridge boasts more than 20 bike rental shops, according to Wilkinson, who said the town also secured a gold-level certification from the League of American Bicyclists for bicycling infrastructure.

This summer, Breckenridge launched an electric bike program offering 75 e-bikes stored in more than a dozen stations dotted across the town. The program is mainly geared toward residents, who will be able to purchase a locals-only membership for $15 per month or $50 for a season, which runs until Oct. 31.

Riders will need to drop their bikes at the stations when finished, Wilkinson said, which will help incentivize one-way rides to work, grocery stores or for other essential business. Tourists can also utilize the program but won’t be eligible for a membership. Bikes will cost $3 to unlock for the first 30 minutes and riders will be charged 50 cents per minute after that.

“If there’s a visitor that wants to get from their hotel down to a restaurant,” the e-bike program could be a good solution, Wilkinson said. “If you’re looking for a longer duration ride — 30 minutes or more — or a recreational ride, we want to send you to the bike rental shops.”

Walking is the ‘unsung hero of alternative transportation,’ said Breckenridge’s sustainability and alternate transportation administrator. With a walkable downtown and easy-access to nearby trails, Breckenridge makes an ideal place for visitors and residents to get their steps in. Town of Breckenridge/Courtesy photo

Walk the streets or use the gondola

“Walking is the unsung hero of alternative transportation,” Wilkinson said, “and Breckenridge is a very walkable town.”

With a town core that can be covered from north to south in about 15 minutes, Wilkinson said visitors can easily hit all the highlights of Breckenridge’s downtown without dealing with the hassle of finding parking.

For a more unique form of travel that offers sweeping views of the mountains and town below, take a free ride on the BreckConnect Gondola, which elevates guests to the heights of the ski slopes and stops at at the bases of Peak 7 and 8.

“For a lot of visitors, the gondola is maybe a first-time experience or more novel than we recognize as locals,” said Sara Lococo, communications manager for Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort.

The gondola will be closed during what Lococo called a “dark period” from May 1 to June 30 to allow for natural preservation as the mountain transitions between spring and summer and new growth emerges.

But for the remainder of the summer, the gondola will remain as an aerial bridge between the town and mountains — giving visitors access to a host of summer activities including hiking, biking, ropes courses, climbing walls and Alpine slides.

A fun and novel transportation option is the ski resort’s BreckConnect Gondola, set to begin running in mid- to late-June. Breckenridge Ski Resort/Courtesy photo

If you do bring a car

If a car still remains a visitor’s transportation method of choice, there are options for reducing car travel and mitigating emissions.

“One of the biggest things we try to encourage is carpooling,” Lococo said, adding that the resort offers a discount for cars with four or more passengers who use resort parking lots.

The effort is part of the ski area’s broader sustainability goals, which include net-zero emissions by 2030.

“We’re always trying to find ways where we can improve our local emissions and reduce that as well,” said Dominique Giroux, the resort’s sustainability manager.

For residents, the town will also soon offer an electric vehicle sharing program in partnership with the nonprofit Colorado CarShare. The town hopes to offer a site at the South Gondola Lot that could house two electric vehicles with a potential second site coming by the end of summer. By gaining a membership for the program through CarShare, residents can access one of those vehicles for day trips.

Still, Wilkinson encourages residents and visitors alike to seek out alternatives to cars whenever possible.

“If you hop on the bus, you’re going to meet or see new people you may not have gotten to engage with,” he said. “There’s health benefits when you’re walking and biking instead of sitting stagnant in your car. There’s social benefits of getting to meet and engage with friends. It’s part of the fabric of the community.”