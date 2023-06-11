Carbon monoxide causes evacuation at Copper Mountain building
Summit Fire & MES crews responded to Copper Mountain for a call regarding elevated levels of carbon monoxide on Wednesday June 7.
Residents of the building were evacuated, but once officials were on scene, they located the source quickly. The building was ventilated and repairs were made to stop the carbon monoxide leak.
No injuries were reported.
Carbon monoxide is a poisonous, colorless, odorless and tasteless gas which displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Residents are encouraged to install a carbon monoxide detector in their homes due to the threat is causes to health.
Symptoms include tightness across the chest, headache, fatigue, dizziness, drowsiness and nausea.
If elevated levels are detected, evacuate and call 911.
