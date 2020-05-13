CarePartners hosts Zoom meeting to support local caregivers

While safer-at-home orders are in place, caregivers are now working around the clock to take care of their loved ones.

CarePartners Resource is partnering with the Alpine Area Agency on Aging in Silverthorne to give caregivers resources and support. From 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, the organization will host a Zoom call for caregivers to discuss challenges and share support.

The call also will include tips on how to manage caregiving during the COVID-19 pandemic. To participate in the meeting, call 970-531-4087.

The meeting is one of several resources provided to caregivers from CarePartners. The organization also hosts a virtual older adults social group from 1-2 p.m. Mondays, which gives older adults the opportunity to connect and share tips on adjusting to a socially distant lifestyle. Information on how to participate in those meetings can be found at CarePartnersResource.com.