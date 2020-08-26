Carol Saade to fill Breckenridge Town Council vacancy

Carol Saade, president of Mountain Dreamers, has been selected to fill a vacant seat on Breckenridge Town Council.

Photo from Mountain Dreamers

BRECKENRIDGE — Carol Saade, a founding member of Mountain Dreamers, has been appointed to Breckenridge Town Council to fill the vacant position left by former council member Gary Gallagher, who resigned. Saade was among 11 people who ran for the seat and was selected by a majority vote from council.

Candidates running for the council position submitted letters of intent, answered a series of written questions and participated in 5-minute virtual interviews with council during the work session Tuesday, Aug. 25. Out of the six council members, including Mayor Eric Mamula, Saade received four votes. Jennifer McAtamney and John Warner received the two remaining votes.

Saade’s letter of intent highlighted her background growing up in Washington, D.C., as the daughter of Lebanese immigrants, graduating from James Madison University and moving to Breckenridge. Saade said she currently is employed by Summit Information Services, where she works with local, state and federal governments on various issues. During her interview with council, Saade gave an example of her work at the state level last year, when she partnered with immigration advocacy organization Fwd.us as well as state lawmakers and business leaders to help pass Senate Bill 19-139, which gives undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses.

Saade also is the board president of Mountain Dreamers, a local immigrant rights group, and explained in her interview that she has been able to play a critical role in setting the group’s priorities. Saade wrote that her priorities include balancing growth, increasing attainable housing, uplifting immigrants, decreasing traffic congestion and de-stigmatizing mental health.

During her interview, Saade said she brings to council the perspective of an active young adult working to build a sustainable life in Breckenridge. Council member Dennis Kuhn asked what she feels is the biggest challenge for young people living in Breckenridge other than housing.

“Other than housing, it’s how are we going to continue to live here?” Saade replied. “If we’re looking forward, and we want to have a family, how are we ever going to afford to have a family here? How are we going to maintain employment, have family here. There’s different issues.”

Mamula thanked the applicants, stating that while only one candidate could be chosen to serve as a council member, there are many other ways to be involved in the town.

“We truly appreciate everybody’s desire to be part of the solution in this community,” Mamula said. “Right now, in particular, when we are in the middle of difficult decisions that affect people’s lives, the fact that so many people are interested is awesome.”

Saade will be sworn in for the next Town Council meeting or sooner, if needed.