Carr, Sorensen win Breck Ascent Peak 10 ski mountaineering races

Dillon's Jill Sorensen races at December's 7.5-kilometer Up & At Em race at the Frisco Nordic Center.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Chris Carr won Monday’s third Breck Ascent ski mountaineering long-course race of the season on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 10 terrain.

In 57 minutes and 49.1 seconds, Carr finished a course that had skiers ascend from the Beaver Run Parking Lot before ascending Lower Lehman to Upper Lehman to a boot-pack hike adjacent to Grits. Skiers then put their skins back on to ascend Crystal before switching to Alpine mode to descend Corsair to then ascend Upper Lehman and Union Road.

Athletes then boot-pack hiked up to the top of Spitfire to the Peak 10 Patrol Hut before strapping back into downhill mode one more time for a top-to-bottom Alpine run down Spitfire, Upper Lehman and Lower Lehman to the finish line back at the Beaver Run Parking Lot.

Carr crossed the finish line at the Peak 9 base more than three minutes faster than any of the 16 other long-course racers, including runner-up Tim Faia (1:00:50) and third-place finisher Michael Hagen (1:01:18.9). Kate Zander was the fastest female on the long-course, crossing the finish line in fifth overall with a time of 1:06:05.7.

In the short-course, vertical-only race, Summit local Jill Sorensen won for the second consecutive week after finishing runner-up at the season-opener Jan. 13 on Peak 8.

In the nine-athlete race, Sorensen (38:50.0) bested fellow Summit local Eva Hagen (38:53.0) by just three seconds while Hagen’s teen daughter, Ella, finished in third with a time of 43:19.5.

The short course was a steep ascent from the Beaver Run lot up Lower Lehman to the bottom of the Falcon SuperChair, where skiers continued to ascend up Crystal to the Peak 10 Patrol Hut atop the resort’s Peak 10 lift-served terrain.

The fourth and final Breck Ascent race of the season is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, on Peak 7. For more information and to register, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com/programs/special-events-and-tournaments/breck-ascent-series.