Cars & Coffee event in Dillon on Saturday

The High Country Cars & Coffee group will host another Summit County-based cars and coffee event Saturday, Sept. 25, at Dillon Ridge Liquors.

Saturday’s event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at 294 Dillon Ridge Road in the parking lot in front of the liquor store — the same shopping area as the Dillon City Market grocery store.

Cars & Coffee is a social gathering of automotive enthusiasts. The group hosts two or three meetups monthly during snow-free months. Meeting locations move around Eagle and Summit counties.