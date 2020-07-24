Cars & Coffee event to be held in Frisco
At Cars & Coffee event is at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 26, in Frisco.
Participants can meet in the parking lot near Pure Kitchen, 116 Basecamp Way. Masks are mandatory, and those who attend are asked to practice physical distancing.
Find upcoming gatherings and event information at HighCountryCarsAndCoffee.WordPress.com.
