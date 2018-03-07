Cary Kennedy easily wins Democratic caucus for governor with 50 percent of vote, Jared Polis carries Summit County

Cary Kennedy won the Democratic caucus for governor by a wide margin Tuesday night, winning 50 percent of the vote and nearly running the table in the state's 11 most populous counties.

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis came in second place with 32.5 percent, including 54.3 percent of the vote in Summit County, which is part of his congressional district. All three of Summit County’s county commissioners are backing the Boulder Democrat.

Mike Johnston, a former state Senator from Vail, came in third statewide with just under nine percent, although he has already submitted enough petition signatures to qualify for June's primary ballot.

Businessman and political newcomer Noel Ginsburg brought in two percent of the statewide total. Lieutenant governor Donna Lynne is petitioning onto the ballot and did not participate.

Kennedy, a former State Treasurer, won more votes at Tuesday night's precinct caucus polls than all of the other candidates combined. She carried nine of the state's 11 largest counties, including Polis's Boulder County.

"I am so grateful for the incredible showing of support," Kennedy said in a news release. "I could feel the momentum building as I traveled the state."

Kennedy's campaign made over 170,000 calls, filled thousands of volunteer shifts and held 50 campaign events in the last eight weeks, her campaign said.

At least 23,168 Democrats voted in preference polls at thousands of neighborhood-level precincts across the state last night. That's roughly two percent of total Colorado Democrats but is higher than turnout in the last two non-presidential caucuses, the state party said.

Candidates vying for a spot on the June primary ballot must get at least 30 percent of the delegates at the party's state assembly on April 14 to qualify for the primary ballot. Candidates can also collect signatures to petition onto the ballot.

"The caucus is an important step in this election," Kennedy's campaign manager Aaron Bly said in the release. "This momentum will only continue as we are gaining endorsements, building our grassroots team and talking to voters across Colorado. We are confident this momentum takes us to a victory in June and in November.

This story will be updated.