Castaways Cove tiki bar opens in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — Castaways Cove, a new tiki bar operating in the basement of River Mountain Lodge, replaced the old Tiki Mana bar Nov. 15. While Castaways Cove is still a tiki bar, owners Michael Beseda and Justin Guadagnoli, longtime Summit County locals, plan to have a “more focused, concentrated menu,” according to Beseda. He explained that the island-inspired food will come from a 90% scratch kitchen carrying tropical staples like poke bowls, jerk pork and mochiko chicken.

The cocktail bar will be “representing the golden era of tiki” in the 1950s, according to Beseda, with 30 types of rum. As for sticking with the tiki theme, Beseda believes an island ambiance is a welcome change of scenery in the mountains, especially in the winter.

“I like the idea of coming in and getting embraced by the warm hug of the islands when it’s cold and nasty outside,” Beseda said.

The Castaways Cove kitchen is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 100 S. Park Ave. Unit C102 in Breckenridge.