Catch ‘The Collective’ at HighSide Brewing

Courtesy Faction Skis

FRISCO — Faction Ski’s second feature-length film, “The Collective,” will screen for free at HighSide Brewing’s taproom Tuesday, Oct. 15. In addition to the movie, attendees are told to expect giveaways and other surprises.

Directed by Etienne Mérel, “The Collective” is shot on location at Leysin and Saas Fee, Switzerland; Hakuba, Japan; Helsinki, Finland; British Columbia, Canada; Folgefonna, Norway; and La Clusaz, France.

Athletes starring in the film come from nine countries and include Olympic and X Games gold medalists. A few of the skiers are Duncan Adams, Sam Anthamatten, Sarah Hoefflin, Mathilde Gremaud, Mac Forehand and Caroline Claire.

There will be two screenings, one at 4 p.m. and another at 7 on Oct. 15 at 720 Main St., Frisco.