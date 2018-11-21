CDC warns of E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

The Center for Disease Control is warning individuals not to eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants not to serve or sell any due to a multi-state outbreak of E. Coli.

The CDC is currently investigating the source of the outbreak, but in the mean time the organization is warning consumers to avoid the vegetable altogether. The CDC is advising those with romaine lettuce in their home to throw it out, even if someone has already eaten it and didn't get sick. This includes all types of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine.

If you do not know whether the lettuce is romaine, or whether a salad mix contains romaine, it should be thrown away as well. The CDC is also advising that individuals wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine was stored.

In addition to consumers, the CDC is also asking restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell any romaine lettuce.

At least 32 people have been infected with the outbreak — a strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli — in 11 states. Illnesses have been recorded on dates ranging from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31. Thirteen people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported. In addition to the United States, at least 18 individuals have been infected in two Canadian provinces, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Symptoms of E. coli infection typically manifest about 3-4 days after swallowing the germ, and can possibly include a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS. The CDC is advising that anyone experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection should speak with their healthcare provider, write down what you ate in the week before you got sick, report your illness to the health department and assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.