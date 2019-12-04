CDOT announces additional rockslide mitigation work along I-70 leading up to Christmas

FRISCO — The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced additional work along Interstate 70 in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, CDOT began rockslide mitigation work near Idaho Springs, which is expected to periodically close down lanes in both directions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Thursday. That work is expected to continue on Mondays through Thursdays during the weeks of Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

Additionally, CDOT is planning Dec. 9 to scale and drill the rock face next to westbound I-70 near milepost 236 east of Dumont, where rockslides closed the roadway last week. The work will be done in preparation of blasting scheduled for Dec. 18. On the 18th, blasting will close I-70 in both directions for a few hours. More information about the closure, including detours and local access, will be released next week.