CDOT asks for community feedback on Exit 203 improvements

In this multiple exposure photograph taken June 2, traffic enters the roundabout from Interstate 70 at the Exit 203 interchange into Frisco.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking for Summit County residents’ feedback on proposed improvements for the Interstate 70 Exit 203 Frisco interchange.

CDOT has been working with the Frisco Town Council to address safety and traffic concerns surrounding Exit 203. At the June 2 Town Council meeting, officials said the westbound Exit 203 off-ramp is a major concern as traffic often backs up onto I-70.

CDOT has released a recorded presentation and proposed concept to address the traffic concerns. The pan includes an underpass on the frontage road that would run under Colorado Highway 9 connecting Dillon Dam Road and Lusher Court.

Members of the community can provide feedback to the proposed concept by submitting a comment on CDOT’s website or emailing i70exit203project@gmail.com. The department will be accepting comments until July 8.