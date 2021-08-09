CDOT continues lane closures, night work on the Gap Project

Construction crews will be conducting night work and closing lanes on Summit Boulevard this week as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Gap Project in Frisco.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 10, there will be a left lane closure for northbound travelers on Colorado Highway 9 near Main Street and 8th Avenue as crews shift lanes. A right lane closure is also in place for southbound travelers.

Night work will continue from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 12, and will include the installation of storm lines under the highway north of Main Street. During night work, traffic will be moved into a single-lane configuration, and traffic will only be allowed to move in one direction at a time.

The new traffic signals at Main Street will go online this week, and a temporary sidewalk on the south side of Main Street is in place during construction between 7th Avenue and Highway 9.