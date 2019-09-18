CDOT designates Oct. 2 as walk to school day

The Colorado Department of Transportation is inviting students to ditch cars and walk to school on Oct. 2 as part Colorado Pedestrian Month, or “WALKtober.”

As part of CDOT’s Whole System Whole Safety program, students at schools across the state are encouraged to walk to school as a way of promoting and practicing pedestrian and road safety. Colorado Walk to School Day was established as part of the International Walk to School Day program in 1997.

More than 40 countries participate in the day, including more than 150 schools in Colorado — some taking more creative approaching to the event.

“We are having 100% staff and student participation for Walk to School Day this year,” said Michelle Mueller, a physical education teacher at Beattie Elementary in Fort Collins, in a release. “We are having a whole-school 1-mile Buddy Walk to start our day. Following the walk, the entire day is dedicated to wellness with six break-out sessions for students and staff to attend.”

Organizers are encouraged to register their schools at #ColoradoWalksToSchool as a way of tracking participation, and showing support for healthy lifestyles and safe transportation.

This year there is also a special training webinar series being offered on topics such as slowing down traffic near schools and promoting road safety. The webinar series will be available at WalkBikeToSchool.org.