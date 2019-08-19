CDOT expects minimal traffic impacts during Colorado Classic bike race

FRISCO — The third annual Colorado Classic is kicking off in Steamboat Springs this week, though traffic impacts are expected to be minimal, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Colorado Classic, a four-stage women’s professional bike race, begins Thursday, Aug. 22, in Steamboat and takes racers through Avon and Golden before ending Sunday, Aug. 25, in Denver. The race shouldn’t impact traffic in Summit County, but there will be closures around the state beginning Thursday.

“Our traffic, maintenance and communication personnel and resources will be working collectively to make sure the Colorado Classic is as safe and successful as possible for riders,” CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew said in a news release. “Our Whole System – Whole Safety initiative is not only about day-to-day usage of CDOT assets but also extends to maintaining a safe environment when our highway system is part of a world-class event such as this.”

On Thursday, both north- and southbound off-ramps from U.S. Highway 40 to Mount Werner Road will be closed from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:45 to 1:50 p.m. Colorado Highway 131 between County Road 14E and C.R. 14 will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to noon and between C.R.s 14 and 17 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

On Friday, both east and westbound U.S. Highway 6 between Beaver Creek and Post boulevards will be closed from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. On Satuday, the eastbound off-ramp from Colorado Highway 58 to McIntyre Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and the westbound off-ramp to McIntyre will be reduced to one lane.

For real-time information about highway impacts, sign up for travel alerts via email or text at CoTrip.org.