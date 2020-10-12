CDOT extends daytime lane closures for westbound I-70 express lane construction

The Colorado Department of Transportation is extending weekday lane closures on the westbound Interstate 70 mountain corridor this week to help complete the construction and opening of the Westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane for testing by the end of the year.

Closure Schedule » Westbound I-70 Single Lane Closures

Mondays-Wednesdays: 1 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Thursdays: 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Fridays: 9 p.m to 9 a.m.

Saturdays: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sundays: 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Eastbound I-70 Single Lane Closures

Mondays-Thursdays: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Fridays: 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturdays: 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Sundays: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Monday, Oct. 12, there will be single-lane closures on westbound I-70 at various locations between the Veterans Memorial Tunnels and the Empire interchange. Closures will go into place as early as 1 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and will continue overnight until 9 a.m. On Thursdays, there will be single lane closures from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Construction is expected to last through mid-November, and the majority of the work will take place in Idaho Springs between mile markers 242 and 239. Drivers should expect up to 30 minutes delays, with the heaviest delays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and should adjust their travel plans accordingly.

When the new westbound express lane opens, tolls will be waived until later next year after the ski season ends. The lane will be open to traffic during peak travel times, and operate as a shoulder the rest of the time similar to the eastbound express lane.

In addition to westbound lane closures, eastbound I-70 motorists should also expect a traffic shift in Idaho Springs beginning this week while crews shift the two eastbound lanes in order to widen the corridor enough for the westbound express lane.

The Eastbound I-70 Express Lane will also be closed for construction activities until Nov. 13.