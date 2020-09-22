CDOT extends lane closures for I-70 westbound express lane work

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be extending evening and overnight work hours on the westbound Interstate 70 express lane over the coming weeks, and motorist should expect delays.

Construction is underway to build a 12-mile westbound express lane from the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to the U.S. Highway 40-Empire interchange. The work will primarily be focused on I-70 in the Idaho Springs area, between mile markers 239 and 242, where crews will be installing utilities, widening sections of the road and paving.

There will be single lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays in both directions and single lane closures from 7-9 p.m. westbound and 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. eastbound on Fridays.

On weekends, there will be single lane westbound closures from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturdays and from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays. There also will be single lane eastbound closures from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year, depending on weather and other factors. Visit I70Mtn.codot.gov for more information on the project.