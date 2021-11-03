CDOT, Frisco to host construction wrap-up celebration for the Gap Project

The Colorado Department of Transportation and town of Frisco are hosting an event Thursday, Nov. 4, to celebrate the near completion of the Colorado Highway 9 Gap Project.

The event will take place in the parking lot next to the farm stand on Marina Road in Frisco.

Barrels that were used to divert traffic in the area largely have been removed, and both lanes of Highway 9 are now open in both directions, according to an email from CDOT spokesperson Kevin O’Reilly.

O’Reilly said there still might be some occasional lane closures with cones as the project is wrapped up, but cones will removed at the end of each day.